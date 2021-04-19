Federal Agencies Probe Fatal Tesla Crash Near Houston

Two men inside the Tesla were killed when the electric car missed a curve. Local authorities say no one was behind the wheel.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Two federal agencies will look into a fatal Tesla car crash.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are both sending investigators to the Houston area.

Two men inside the Tesla were killed when it missed a curve in the road, hit a tree and burst into flames. Local authorities say no one was behind the wheel.

Investigators are trying to figure out whether the car was operating on Tesla's Autopilot driver-assist system, or if the company's "Full Self-Driving Capability" system was in use.

Additional reporting by The Associated Press.