Fed Chair Says Economic Comeback Can Be 'Robust' After Coronavirus

Jerome Powell said the Fed will continue to do everything it can to help keep cash flowing to businesses and households during the pandemic.

"When the virus does run its course and it's safe to go back to work and safe for businesses to open, then we would expect there to be a fairly quick rebound and as people do go back to work and experience normal levels of economic activity," Powell said.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell says there's every reason to believe the U.S. economy can make a QUOTE "robust" comeback once the coronavirus pandemic is under control.

During a webinar for the Brookings Institution, Powell said the Fed will continue to do everything it can to help keep cash flowing to businesses and households through lending programs and record low interest rates. That includes a new $2.3 trillion relief package to help local governments and businesses during the COVID-19 outbreak.

But Powell warned against reopening the economy too soon, which could potentially cause a QUOTE "false start." He added it's hard to tell exactly when the U.S. will start rebounding.

"I think most people expect that to happen in the second half of this year," Powell said.

Contains footage from CNN.