FDA Will Review Johnson & Johnson Vaccine

Johnson & Johnson said its COVID vaccine candidate was 72% effective in a late stage trial.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

A third vaccine is closer to getting approved in the U.S.

An independent advisory committee for the FDA will review the Johnson & Johnson vaccine candidate Friday.

In a late stage global trial, Johnson & Johnson said the shot was 72% effective in the U.S. and slightly less in countries where variants are more common, like South Africa.

If approved by the FDA, it would be the country's first single-dose vaccine. It can also be stored in a normal refrigerator.