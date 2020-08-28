FDA Warns Of Hand Sanitizer In Food And Drink Packaging

Hand sanitizer can be toxic to an adult when ingested, and lethal to young children.

The Food and Drug Administration is warning American's to not drink hand sanitizer.

The agency says some hand sanitizers are being packaged in beer cans, children’s food pouches, water bottles, juice bottles and vodka bottles. It also warns some of the hand sanitizers contain food flavors, like chocolate or raspberry.

The FDA says it continues to see an increase in issues caused from hand sanitizer ingestion.