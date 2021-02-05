FDA To Streamline Process For New Booster Shots

The FDA is planning a rapid review process to approve booster shots for COVID variants.

The FDA says approval for booster shots targeting new coronavirus variants would happen much more quickly than approval for the initial vaccines.

The agency is planning a rapid review process, meaning it wouldn't require the large-scale trials needed for emergency use authorization.

Pfizer and Moderna say they're already preparing for variants that would require a new booster shot to be developed.

This comes as existing vaccines have been shown to be less effective against variants coming out of South Africa and Brazil.