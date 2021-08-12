FDA To Recommend Booster COVID-19 Vaccine For Immunocompromised

That includes people who have received organ transplants or are undergoing chemotherapy.

The FDA is expected to recommend a third shot of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID vaccines for certain immunocompromised people.

Dr. Anthony Fauci told NBC's Today show this morning the announcement will be made "imminently."

Immunocompromised people include those who have received organ transplants or are undergoing chemotherapy.

Right now, scientists are still studying when a booster dose might be necessary for other vaccinated groups, including the elderly.

"No vaccine, at least not within this category, is going to have an indefinite amount of protection," Fauci said. "So, in answer to your question, it's right. Inevitably there will be a time when we have to give boosts."