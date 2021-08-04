Report Says FDA To Fully Approve Pfizer Shot By Labor Day

It could speed up the process of making the shot available for kids younger than 12.

The FDA is reportedly set to fully approve the Pfizer COVID shot by Labor Day.

The vaccine has emergency approval, which was granted back in December.

That Labor Day timeline for full approval is according to The New York Times.

The FDA wouldn't confirm the reports, but a spokesperson for the FDA says they are moving quickly to get this done.

Right now, just under half the population is fully vaccinated.