FDA Recalls Sportsmix Dog Food

By Newsy Staff
January 1, 2021
At least 28 dogs have reportedly died after eating food that was contaminated with aflatoxin, which is produced by a mold that can grow on corn.
If you have a pet – listen up.

The FDA is recalling certain varieties of Sportmix pet food that contain high levels of a toxin called aflatoxin. 

It's produced by a mold that can grow on corn and in high levels, it's deadly to pets.

At least 28 dogs have reportedly died after eating food that was contaminated with it.

A list of the recalled pet food can be found on the FDA's website.

