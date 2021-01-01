FDA Recalls Sportsmix Dog Food

At least 28 dogs have reportedly died after eating food that was contaminated with aflatoxin, which is produced by a mold that can grow on corn.

If you have a pet – listen up.

The FDA is recalling certain varieties of Sportmix pet food that contain high levels of a toxin called aflatoxin.

It's produced by a mold that can grow on corn and in high levels, it's deadly to pets.

A list of the recalled pet food can be found on the FDA's website.