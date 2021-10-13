FDA Recalls Parent's Choice Baby Cereal

SMS
FDA Recalls Parent's Choice Baby Cereal
By jessica wurst
By jessica wurst
October 13, 2021
October 13, 2021
High levels of arsenic were found in Walmart's rice baby cereal.
SHOW TRANSCRIPT

The FDA is recalling a baby cereal. 

High levels of arsenic were found in Walmart's Parent's Choice rice baby cereal.  

If you purchased an eight-ounce bag of this product after April 5 look for the "best-if-used-by" date on the back of the packaging. 

If you see June 24, June 25 Or November 30, 2022 in the bottom left-hand corner your bag is part of the recall batch and should be thrown out immediately.

SMS