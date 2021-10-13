FDA Recalls Parent's Choice Baby Cereal

High levels of arsenic were found in Walmart's rice baby cereal.

The FDA is recalling a baby cereal.

High levels of arsenic were found in Walmart's Parent's Choice rice baby cereal.

If you purchased an eight-ounce bag of this product after April 5 look for the "best-if-used-by" date on the back of the packaging.

If you see June 24, June 25 Or November 30, 2022 in the bottom left-hand corner your bag is part of the recall batch and should be thrown out immediately.