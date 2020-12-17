FDA Panel To Review Moderna Vaccine

An FDA advisory panel is meeting today to discuss Moderna's vaccine candidate. The agency already confirmed the vaccine's safety.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Health workers are hoping a second vaccine gets approval soon.

An FDA advisory panel is meeting today to discuss Moderna's vaccine candidate.

The agency already confirmed the vaccine's safety.

If the board gives it the okay, it could get emergency use authorization by tomorrow.

Government officials think a second approved vaccine could help mean 20 million Americans will get their initial vaccination by the end of the year.