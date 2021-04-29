FDA Moves To Ban Menthol Cigarettes, Flavored Cigars

The proposed ban also applies to flavored cigars. The agency hopes to implement the plan within the next year.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

The FDA wants to ban the sale and manufacturing of menthol cigarettes, the last allowable cigarette flavor. That plan also includes a ban on flavored cigars, including menthol.

The FDA says the plan aims to reduce tobacco use, particularly among young people.

As for timing, the proposed ban won't happen immediately, but the hope is to implement the plan within the next year.

However, it must still go through a regulatory process and will likely face legal challenges.