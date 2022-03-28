FDA May Authorize Second COVID Booster For People Over 50

The Biden administration is expected to give older adults the option of getting a second COVID-19 vaccine booster as early as Tuesday.

People over the age of 50 may soon have the option to get a second COVID-19 booster shot.

The Food and Drug Administration is expected to authorize the additional booster shots without holding a meeting of its independent vaccine advisers. This comes as the government program that allows for free vaccinations runs out of money.

The Omicron subvariant known as BA.2 is quickly becoming the predominant source of infections around the world.

The FDA is not expected to make the second booster a recommendation for everyone, but rather an option for those who want it.

