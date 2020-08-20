WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

NYT: FDA Holding Off On Approving Plasma As Coronavirus Treatment

By Newsy Staff
August 20, 2020
The FDA was set to emergency authorize the treatment, but top health officials said there isn't enough supporting data.
The FDA is holding off on approving plasma as a coronavirus treatment. That's according to The New York Times.

Blood banks have been collecting plasma from people who have antibodies.

The FDA was set to "emergency authorize" the treatment. But top health officials — including Dr. Anthony Fauci — stepped in, saying there's not enough supporting data.

The agency could still approve plasma treatment later on.

