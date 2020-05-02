FDA Green Lights Potential Coronavirus Recovery Drug

The FDA approved emergency use its anti-viral drug for further testing on those with severe cases requiring them to be on breathing support.

A drug company said the government approved continued testing of its drug remdesivir — which has shown some success in helping people recover from COVID-19.

Gilead Sciences said in a statement Friday the FDA approved emergency use of its anti-viral drug for further testing for people with severe cases requiring breathing support.

President Trump called the drug a "promising situation" in an Oval Office press conference with Gilead Sciences CEO Daniel O'Day.

The FDA reports that remdesivir reduced patient recovery times by 31% in a government study, shortening average hospitalization by four days. In a previous study, over half of test subjects given the drug saw improvements.

The FDA allowed use of remdesivir as an experimental remedy under its emergency powers. But the drug will have go through a thorough testing process before formal approval as a coronavirus treatment.

