FDA Expands Recall Of Peaches Over Salmonella Outbreak

The recall covers peaches packaged by Prima Wawona and sold between June 1 and August 19.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

The FDA has expanded a recall of peaches linked to a salmonella outbreak.

The recall covers loose peaches packaged by Prima Wawona that were sold between June 1 and August 3. It also covers bagged peaches sold between June 1 and August 19.

The peaches have been distributed to Kroger, Wegmans, Walmart, Aldi, and many other stores.

The CDC says the peaches have been linked to 68 salmonella cases in nine states. The illness can cause fever, vomiting, nausea and is potentially fatal.

The FDA says extra care should be taken and any peaches with unknown origin should be thrown out. The CDC is investigating the outbreak.