FDA Endorses Moderna Vaccine Candidate For Emergency Use

An FDA advisory committee is set to meet Thursday to consider approving the vaccine candidate for emergency use.

We're getting closer to a second approved vaccine in the U.S.

The FDA endorsed Moderna's vaccine candidate for emergency use in a report released this morning.

This is a key step in getting full approval from the agency. An FDA advisory committee is set to meet Thursday to consider it.

Last month, Moderna said its vaccine appeared to be 95 percent effective.

Like Pfizer's vaccine, the Moderna vaccine also requires two doses spaced apart.