Pfizer's COVID vaccine should not be given to young children off-label. That's according to the head of the FDA.

The agency granted full approval to Pfizer's vaccine yesterday for people 16 and older – but says it still needs more data on children younger than 12.

For that reason, it says those kids should not get the vaccine – even at a smaller dosage.