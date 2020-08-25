FDA Chief Admits To Overstating Plasma Treatment Benefits

Stephen Hahn said in a series of tweets Tuesday that criticism of his remarks is "entirely justified."

The FDA's commissioner is admitting he overstated the benefits of convalescent plasma as a COVID-19 treatment.

Stephen Hahn said in a series of tweets Tuesday that criticism of his earlier remarks overstating the effectiveness of the plasma treatment is "entirely justified."

Hahn and other Trump administration officials hailed the treatment as an absolute survival benefit. But it actually hasn't been scientifically proven to be effective against the virus just yet.

Experts say more data on the treatment is needed. The FDA has authorized more hospitals to use convalescent plasma, which is taken from patients who have recovered from the coronavirus and is rich in antibodies.