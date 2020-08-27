FDA Authorizes Emergency Use Of 15-Minute COVID-19 Test

The test will cost only $5.

Starting next month, tens of millions of Americans will have access to a new COVID-19 antigen test.

It takes only 15 minutes and cost $5.

The FDA gave Abbott's BinaxNOW COVID-19 Ag Card emergency use authorization Wednesday. The company said the test is reliable and highly portable. It's about the size of a credit card.

The company behind it is also launching an app. People who test negative for the virus can pull up a "digital health pass" on their phone.