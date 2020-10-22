FDA Approves Remdesivir As A COVID-19 Treatment

​It's the first drug approved for treating the coronavirus.

The FDA has officially authorized remdesivir for the treatment of COVID-19, making it the first drug approved to treat the virus.

The FDA issued an emergency use authorization for remdesivir back in May. Initial trials showed the drug helped shorten recovery time for some hospitalized patients. But recently, a study sponsored by the World Health Organization had more disappointing results.

It's important to note that this is not a vaccine.