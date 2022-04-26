FDA Approves Remdesivir To Treat Children With COVID-19

The FDA announced Monday that it approved use of the antiviral medication to treat patients as young as 28 days old.

Young children can now be treated for COVID-19 with an antiviral medication. The Food and Drug Administration approved Remdesivir for kids who contract the virus.

Related Story Biden Administration To Promote Availability Of COVID Antiviral Pill

Doctors can give them the medication if they test positive for COVID and are either hospitalized or have a high risk of developing severe illness.

Pediatric patients must be at least 28 days old and weigh at least 7 pounds to be treated.

Health experts warn that while this is a helpful tool, it's not a replacement for the COVID vaccine or booster shots.