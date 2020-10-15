FDA Approves First Ebola Treatment

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals got approval for the antibody mixture after it was tested on 382 children and adults.

The FDA has approved the first treatment for Ebola.

The trial took place in the Democratic Republic of Congo where more than 2,200 died from the Ebola virus in the world's second-largest outbreak.

The World Health Organization recently declared that outbreak had been eradicated.