But the FDA has approved an antibody treatment for emergency use.

It's the same experimental drug given to president trump when he had the coronavirus last month.

The medicine from Regeneron is intended for patients with mild to moderate symptoms who are at high risk for severe illness.

Regeneron says there will be enough initial doses for about 300,000 patients.