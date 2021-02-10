FDA Approves Eli Lilly's Antibody Combo Treatment

It's a mix of two of its monoclonal antibody drugs.

The FDA has given emergency use authorization for a combination antibody therapy made by Eli Lilly.

A late-stage study showed it helped reduce hospitalization and death for COVID patients by 70%.

This will allow doctors another option for patients who test positive for the virus and are likely to become very sick, but are not sick enough to be hospitalized.

The company said it is now available.