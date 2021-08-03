FDA Authorizes COVID Antibody Treatment For Post-Exposure Prevention

The agency authorized the treatment for those who are unvaccinated or are immunocompromised and have been exposed to someone who tested positive.

A COVID-19 antibody treatment has now been approved by the FDA.

While the treatment shouldn't be considered a vaccine substitute, it can help protect people after exposure to COVID by preventing severe illness.

The treatment can be administered as an injection, with the first dose being administered within 96 hours of exposure.

To qualify, you must be unvaccinated or immunocompromised with a high risk of severe disease and you must have been in close contact with someone who tested positive.