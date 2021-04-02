FDA: Moderna Can Store More Vaccine Doses Per Vial

CDC data shows about 30% of Americans have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Moderna will be allowed to add more COVID vaccine doses in each vial, which should speed up deliveries and shipments.

The FDA made the change to Moderna's emergency use authorization yesterday.

Moderna can put up to 15 doses in each vial. Before, that number was 10.

The U.S. vaccination rate continues to climb up.

CDC data shows about 30% of Americans have received at least one dose and nearly 17% fully are vaccinated.