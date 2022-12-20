FBI Warns Parents Of Increase In 'Sextortion' Cases Among Kids, Teens

As millions of families and kids across the country start their winter break, the FBI has issued a frightening warning to parents about a practice called "sextortion" that has exploded online.

Law enforcement says sextortion involves children and teens being coerced into sending explicit images online then being extorted for money, often to keep those images from being shared.

The FBI says it has received more than 7,000 reports of sextortion nationwide and has 3,000 confirmed victims. Law enforcement says the practice has also resulted in more than a dozen suicides.

An Ohio teenager named James Woods took his own life after being barraged with 200 messages in just 20 hours from an online predator. Police say a predator took a screenshot of the teen in a compromising video then threatened to spread the picture online.

"They were tormenting him, telling him evil things, saying he will never have a future," said Tamia Woods, James Woods' mother. "It was no inkling at all that he would ever do such a thing, ever."

Twitter Is Tackling Child Exploitation, Though Musk Cut Team In Charge Elon Musk inherited Twitter's issue of taking down child sexual abuse material appearing on the platform. He says it's his top priority to address. LEARN MORE

Law enforcement officials say these sextortion plots often target teenage boys with a girl's profile and picture.

In Michigan, one teen was arrested after police say he created a fake profile to prey on his own classmates.

"It was by the grace of God that this victim had the courage to go to his mom and ask for help," said Lt. Dana Russell of the Detroit Police Department.

"It's easy to make these accounts and try to manipulate young minds," said Garrett Micallef, an officer with the Detroit Police Department. "That's the scary thing of this situation, and that's what happened."

Despite the arrest in Michigan, prosecutions can be incredibly challenging to investigate. Authorities say most of the offenders are from West African countries and can be difficult to trace online.

FBI Director Christopher Wray said in a statement that making kids feel comfortable coming forward is the key to keeping them safe.

"Victims may feel like there is no way out," Wray said. "It is up to all of us to reassure them that they are not in trouble, there is hope, and they are not alone."