The bureau says someone took advantage of a software problem to send the emails from a legit FBI address.

There's a warning from the FBI Monday after fake emails about a cyber threat went to nearly 100,000 people.

The bureau says someone took advantage of a software problem to send the emails from a legit FBI address.

The FBI says the problem didn't impact its main computer network.

But it's still asking people to keep an eye out for emails from an unknown address.