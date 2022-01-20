FBI Warning About Thieves Using QR Codes To Steal Your Data

Quick Response codes, better known as QR codes, are a convenient way for businesses to get you to visit websites, download apps or make payments.

Quick Response codes, better known as QR codes, are a convenient way for businesses to get you to visit their websites, download their apps or make payments.

But the FBI says fake QR codes can be used to embed malware onto a victim's phone, giving a scam artist access to the device and potentially any information on it, including financial information.

Newsy recently reported about scam artists using bogus QR Codes on parking meters in Texas.

The FBI wants you to closely check the websites those codes send you to and avoid downloading any apps through QR codes, and instead go to the app store to look it up.