FBI To Monitor Election Day Threats, Fraud and Complaints

The FBI says it will have agents prepared to respond to complaints in the field.

The FBI and Department of Justice have announced they will mobilize to respond to voter fraud, discrimination or threats of violence on Election Day.

They say anyone facing intimidation or violence should call 911 first.

The Justice Department's Civil Rights Division has set up a toll-free number to answer complaints about possible violations of the federal voting rights. Those with such complaints can call (800) 253-3931. They can also fill out a complaint form on the department's website.

