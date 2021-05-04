WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

FBI Shoots Armed Man Outside CIA Headquarters

SMS
FBI Shoots Armed Man Outside CIA Headquarters
By Simon Kaufman
By Simon Kaufman
May 4, 2021
May 4, 2021
Officials say an agent shot at a suspect after an hours-long standoff.
SHOW TRANSCRIPT

The FBI is reviewing a shooting involving an agent that happened outside of CIA headquarters in McLean, Virginia.

Officials say an agent shot at a suspect after an hours-long standoff.

The FBI says a person tried to enter the facility without access yesterday.

It says he came out of his car with a weapon and then engaged with law enforcement officers. 

The bureau says the suspect was wounded and transported to a hospital. 

SMS