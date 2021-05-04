FBI Shoots Armed Man Outside CIA Headquarters

Officials say an agent shot at a suspect after an hours-long standoff.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

The FBI is reviewing a shooting involving an agent that happened outside of CIA headquarters in McLean, Virginia.

Officials say an agent shot at a suspect after an hours-long standoff.

The FBI says a person tried to enter the facility without access yesterday.

It says he came out of his car with a weapon and then engaged with law enforcement officers.

The bureau says the suspect was wounded and transported to a hospital.