FBI Seeking Info On Suspect Who Planted Pipe Bombs Near Capitol

The FBI says two pipe bombs were placed at the Democratic and Republican committee offices the night before the insurrection.

The FBI has put out new information about pipe bombs found near the nation's Capitol earlier this month.

According to the bureau, one was placed at the headquarters of the Democratic National Committee and another at the headquarters of the Republican National Committee, both planted the night before the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection. The bombs did not explode.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $100,000 for information leading to the arrest of a suspect, seen here in a grey hooded sweatshirt.