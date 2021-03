The FBI said the man who set off a bomb on Christmas in Nashville acted alone.

The agency says he was driven by paranoia and conspiracy theories.

The FBI said the man, who blew himself up inside of his RV, did not appear to be politically motivated.

The bomb went off early on Christmas morning, damaging dozens of buildings nearby, and three people were injured.