The Department of Justice is looking into fundraising activity involving his former business.

The FBI is investigating the head of the U.S. Postal Service.

A spokesperson for Postmaster General Louis DeJoy told the Associated Press the FBI is looking into campaign fundraising activity involving his former business.

Prosecutors reportedly sent DeJoy a subpoena for information.

DeJoy's spokesperson says he did not knowingly break any laws. He has not been charged.