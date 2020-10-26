FBI Investigating Boston Ballot Box Fire

Boston police released a video of the man they say appeared to deliberately set a ballot drop box on fire with more than 120 ballots inside.

The FBI is investigating after a ballot drop box caught fire in Boston.

The FBI said maintaining the integrity of the election process is a top priority.

Eighty-seven ballots that were in that box can still be processed. But the Boston elections department is trying to reach out to the dozens who will need to recast their vote.

