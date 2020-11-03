FBI Investigating Election Day Robocalls Telling People To 'Stay Home'

Residents in nearly every area code have received anonymous calls telling them to "stay home" — a possible effort to deter voting.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

The FBI is investigating anonymous robocalls people received in the days leading up to the election that urged them to "stay safe and stay home" — a message election experts believe may be intended to discourage voting.

YouMail, a tech company that makes a robocall-blocking app, found the automated calls were made to residents in nearly 90% of U.S. area codes, according to a Washington Post report.

YouMail CEO Alex Quilici says there were more than 10 million robocalls made in October alone, and on Election Day they were reported in states including Iowa, Kansas, Florida, Nebraska and Missouri.

But investigators say unlike most robocalls, these didn't specifically seek any personal information. But Quilici says whoever created the calls used sophisticated technology that masks their identity and location.

For full election coverage visit Election 2020.