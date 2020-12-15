Fauci: Trump, Pence, Biden And Harris Should Get Vaccinated

The nation's top infectious disease expert said there is still a long road ahead despite scientific advances with the approval of a vaccine.

Dr. Anthony Fauci says President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris should get the vaccine as soon as possible.

During an interview with ABC's Good Morning America, the nation's top infectious disease expert recommended President Trump and Vice President Pence get the shot too.

"We still do have a lot of work to do. Despite the scientific advances of the vaccine, despite that we have the capability for public health measures, we still have a long way to go," Dr. Anthony Fauci said.