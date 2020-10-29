Fauci Says U.S. Needs Mask Mandate To Combat Virus Spread

Nation's leading infectious disease expert says, "We have got to do things that have not been done uniformly and consistently throughout the country."

Dr. Anthony Fauci is again warning everyone that the pandemic is going to get worse here in the U. S.

Speaking on CNBC's The News With Shepard Smith, Fauci said the U. S needs a national mask mandate.

He said without one, governors should impose their own, saying he hasn't spoken with President Trump about a national mask mandate or anything else in quite a while.

Said Fauci: "I have been urgently saying every single day that we have got to do things that have not been done uniformly and consistently throughout the country. The numbers that you put up are stunning. This is going to get worse because we're going more into a colder season as we get through the fall and into the winter. With the holiday season going, we've got to do something different."