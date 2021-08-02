Fauci Says More Pain And Suffering Ahead For The U.S.

Dr. Fauci says he believes the pandemic could get worse because of the unvaccinated.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Dr. Anthony Fauci said he doesn't expect more lockdowns in the U.S even with the delta variant spreading quickly, but he believes the pandemic will get worse because so many Americans are still unvaccinated.

"In the breakthrough infections, they are mostly mild or without symptoms, whereas the unvaccinated who have a much, much, much greater chance of getting infected in the first place are the ones that are vulnerable to getting severe illness that might lead to hospitalization, and in some cases, death. So, we're looking not, I believe, to lockdown, but we're looking to some pain and suffering in the future because we're seeing the cases go up, which is the reason why we keep saying over and over again the solution to this is get vaccinated and this would not be happening," said Dr. Fauci.

According to the CDC the average number of new COVID-19 cases have nearly doubled in the last week and a half.