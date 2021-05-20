Fauci: Booster Shot Likely Necessary Within A Year

Fully vaccinated people may need a booster shot as soon as eight to 12 months after their initial doses.

So, you got your COVID vaccine and you're fully vaccinated. Now what? A question on a lot of minds is, "Will I need to get a booster shot?"

We're starting to learn more. Pfizer's CEO and Dr. Anthony Fauci both said fully vaccinated people may need a booster shot as soon as eight to 12 months after those initial doses.

"So the question is, it's highly likely that within a reasonable period of time we're going to wind up requiring a booster. When the level of protection starts to dwindle down, as happens over time, or when we start seeing more breakthrough infections, you're going to see boosters," said Fauci.

Fauci predicts younger kids will be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine by the end of the year or early next year.

Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine was just recently recommended for kids 12 to 17 years old.