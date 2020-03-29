WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

Fauci Projects 100k To 200k Will Die From Coronavirus

By Bailey Vogt
March 29, 2020
A key disease expert on President Donald Trump's coronavirus task force says "100,000 to 200,000" U.S. citizens may die of COVID-19. 

 

During an interview on CNN, Dr. Anthony Fauci added the U.S. could have "millions of cases" overall. However, he said those numbers could change.

He said: "I just don't think we really need to make a projection when it's such a moving target that you can so easily be wrong."

Fauci added he wanted to continue stay-at-home orders in an attempt to further flatten the curve.

President Trump has said would "love to have the country opened up" by Easter — April 12th. Fauci said the decision to ease restrictions needs to be based on a solid understanding of where hot spots are and whether the spread of the virus is under control.

