Dr. Fauci Predicts Vaccination Timeline For High School Students

While high school students can expect COVID vaccinations by the fall, elementary school students will be up for vaccines by 2022.

Dr. Anthony Fauci predicts high school students can begin getting the vaccine in the fall. He said vaccine studies are still underway for kids for both high school age kids and younger children.

"We project that high school students will very likely be able to be vaccinated by the fall term, maybe not the very first day, but certainly in the early part of the fall for that fall educational term," Dr. Fauci said, "Elementary school kids are doing what's called age deescalation studies to make sure that it's safe and immunogenic again, they will most likely be able to be vaccinated in the first quarter of 2022."

Former FDA commissioner Scott Gottlieb agreed with fellow health experts on that vaccine timeline for high school students.