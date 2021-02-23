Fauci: Political Divide Contributed To Death Toll

Dr. Anthony Fauci spoke to Reuters about the pandemic.

Dr. Anthony Fauci says political divide over the pandemic and mask-wearing is partially to blame for the COVID death toll.

In an interview with Reuters, Dr. Fauci said even under the best circumstances COVID would be a huge problem, but a country with the U.S.'s resources should not be the hardest-hit country in the world.

Dr. Fauci said the country's failure is not entirely because of former President Trump, but he said because Trump didn't always follow the science, it hurt early efforts to contain the virus.