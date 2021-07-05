Fauci: Most U.S. COVID-19 Deaths Now Preventable

Fauci said about 99% of recent deaths related to the virus involved unvaccinated people.

The top infectious disease expert says he's become frustrated with the fight against COVID-19.

Dr. Anthony Fauci says almost all COVID-19 deaths are preventable at this point.

"We're dealing with a historic situation with this pandemic, and we do have the tools to counter it, he said. "So, for goodness sake, put aside all of those differences and realize that the common enemy is the virus. And we have a tool, a very effective tool, against the virus."

We have seen recent spikes in cases, mainly in states with low vaccination rates.