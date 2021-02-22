Fauci: Masks Into 2022 A Possibility

He expects the U.S. to see a significant amount of normality this fall and winter.

Masks could stick around for a while.

Dr. Anthony Fauci said wearing face masks into 2022 is a possibility.

"It depends on the level of dynamics of virus that's in the community. And that's really important," Fauci said. "If you see the level coming down really, really very low, i want it to keep going down to a baseline that's so low, that there's virtually no threat. It'll never be zero, but a minimal, minimal threat that you will be exposed to someone who is infected."

The CDC said even after receiving two doses of the COVID vaccine, you should still practice social distancing and to continue to wear a mask.

