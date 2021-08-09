Fauci Says Hopeful Vaccines Will Get FDA Approval Soon

The Pfizer shot is expected to receive full approval soon.

D. Arnthony Fauci says he is hopeful COVID vaccines will receive full approval by the FDA soon. And once that happens he believes more vaccine mandates will be implemented in the private sector.

"I hope, I don't predict, I hope that it will be within the next few weeks. I hope that it's within the month of August. If that's the case, you're going to see the empowerment, of local enterprises giving mandates — that could be colleges, universities, places of business, a whole variety — and i strongly support that," said Dr. Fauci.

In the past several weeks we have seen a wave of businesses and schools mandating vaccines.

The FDA has only granted emergency use of Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. But it is expected to give the Pfizer shot full approval soon.