1 Dead, 1 Hospitalized In Seattle CHOP Zone Shooting

The so-called CHOP zone has been controlled by protesters since police left Seattle's East Precinct last month.

One man was killed and a 14-year-old boy is in critical condition following a shooting Monday in Seattle's Capitol Hill Occupied Protest zone.

Mayor Jenny Durkan met with CHOP leaders last Friday and said the barriers would be taken down. But when city crews tried to do that, protesters blocked their path.

Last week, business owners in the zone filed a class-action lawsuit against the city for how it's handled the situation, but said their point was not to undermine the movement.

Police Chief Carmen Best said in a news conference, "They certainly can demonstrate peacefully at any place, but they can not ... take over a neighborhood and cause the crime level to go up like this. Enough is enough here."

Protesters have insisted they won't budge unless their demands are met, such as slashing the Seattle Police budget in half. So far, the mayor has proposed just a five percent cut in response.