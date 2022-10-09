Fat Bear Week 2022: Alaska’s Best Week Of The Year Is Underway

Fat Bear Week ends on Tuesday, so you still have plenty of time to choose the winner.

The brackets are set, and the competition is intense, as the contenders look to claw their way to the championship.

No, we're not talking about the baseball playoffs.

It's Fat Bear Week!

Yes, this is very much an actual thing.

Related Story The Story Of Smokey The Bear

The annual tournament is a collaboration between the National Park Service and Katmai National Park in Alaska.

There are some husky, majestic competitors.

Fans can vote on explore.org, which asks you to decide who is "the fattest of the fat."

Fat Bear Week ends on Tuesday, so you still have plenty of time to choose the winner.

Candice Rush, with explore.org, joins Newsy to explain how this competition started.