Fast-Food Workers Strike To Raise Federal Minimum Wage

By Jay Strubberg
January 15, 2021
Protesters are skipping work in 15 cities to demand the federal minimum wage be more than doubled to $15 an hour.
Fast-food workers are skipping work Friday in 15 cities to demand higher pay. 

Protesters want the federal minimum wage to be more than doubled to $15 an hour, something Biden has endorsed and even included in his COVID relief proposal. 

Though states have boosted their minimum wages in recent years, the federal level sits at $7.25 an hour and hasn't budged in over a decade.

