Fast-Food Workers Strike To Raise Federal Minimum Wage

Protesters are skipping work in 15 cities to demand the federal minimum wage be more than doubled to $15 an hour.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Fast-food workers are skipping work Friday in 15 cities to demand higher pay.

Protesters want the federal minimum wage to be more than doubled to $15 an hour, something Biden has endorsed and even included in his COVID relief proposal.

Though states have boosted their minimum wages in recent years, the federal level sits at $7.25 an hour and hasn't budged in over a decade.