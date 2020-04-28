newsy
WATCH NEWSY LIVE
WATCH NEWSY LIVE
news
Coronavirus
U.S. News
WORLD
Politics
Science/Health
Tech
Business
Entertainment
Sports
investigations
documentaries
shows
election 2020
where to watch
The Path Forward: Fashion Designer Turns Her Talent To Making Masks
Share
Tweet
Email
SMS
The Path Forward: Fashion Designer Turns Her Talent To Making Masks
By Steve Turnham
and Kristy Schantz
and Dave Barbaree
By Steve Turnham
and Kristy Schantz
and Dave Barbaree
April 28, 2020
April 28, 2020
A Philadelphia fashion designer and "Project Runway" contestant is making masks for children's hospitals, firefighters and other essential workers.
SHOW TRANSCRIPT
TRENDING IN
U.S. NEWS
3:10
AP
'Not Rushing Into It': Vegas Readies Masks, Thermal Cameras For Reopen
Matt Rourke / AP
DeVos Declines To Waive Education Disability Law Amid Pandemic
1:39
Department of Defense
Pentagon Releases 3 Videos Of UFOs — But Why Now?
2:31
Eric Gay / AP
Texas Plans To Lift Stay-At-Home Order
1:24
Newsy
What's The Risk Of Getting COVID-19 From Your Shoes?
3:13
AP Photo/Ted S. Warren
Overdose Deaths 'Surge' Amid COVID-19 Crisis
Charles Krupa / AP
AP: President Trump Urges States To Reopen Schools Before Summer
0:49
Videoblocks
Coronavirus Cash Crisis: Should I Take Out A Personal Loan?
1:26
Newsy
The Path Forward: Georgia Hair Salon Reopens With New Rules
2:48
Bureau of Prisons
Judge Orders Release Of Nearly 800 At-Risk Ohio Federal Prisoners
1:20
Newsy
What's The Risk Of Getting COVID-19 From Having People Over To Swim?
1:04
無聊龍 / CC0
Common Heartburn Drug Studied As COVID-19 Treatment
1:07
Nati Harnik / AP
Dr. Deborah Birx Says U.S. Needs 'Breakthrough' On Antigen Testing
AP / Charlie Neibergall
U.S. Labor Dept. Announces New Safety Guidance For Meatpacking Plants
0:45
Jacquelyn Martin / AP
Coronavirus Cash Crisis: Should I Tap Into My Retirement Fund?
0:53
Steve Helber / AP
USNS Comfort Discharges Last COVID-19 Patient, Leaves NYC
1:37
Office of Gov. Andrew Cuomo
New York Gov. Authorizes All Pharmacies To Test For COVID-19
1:03
U.S. Navy
Navy Leaders Recommend Reinstating USS Theodore Roosevelt Captain
2:38
Tyson Foods / AP
Meat, Poultry Plants Close As Workers Get Sick With COVID-19
2:51
Dave Franco
Hospitals Face Patient Backlog, Financial Issues After COVID-19
2:32
Videoblocks
Kid-Centered News Shows Aim To Help Children Understand COVID-19
DVIDS
18 Sailors Test Positive For COVID-19 Aboard USS Kidd
AP
Beach Access Becomes A Hot Issue
1:15
What's The Risk Of Getting The Coronavirus From A Coffee Shop?
0:52
Jenny Kane / AP
Coronavirus Cash Crisis: What Should I Ask My Credit Card Companies?
1:00
Brynn Anderson / AP
Key Model Says Some States Shouldn't Ease Restrictions Until June
2:44
AP
'It's Critical Right Now': Airline Worker Unions Call For PPE Mandate
1:57
Newsy
The Path Forward: Program Helping Restaurant Workers Across U.S.
1:14
Alex Brandon / AP
Education Department Bars 'Dreamers' From Emergency Student Aid
5:25
Newsy
Quarantine Comedy Puts The 'Social' In Social Distance
1:16
U.S. Navy / AP
Iran Says It Will Target Any U.S. Vessels That Threaten Its Ships
1:17
Dave Franco
What's The Risk Of Getting The Coronavirus From A Public Bus?
1:01
AP / Brynn Anderson
Georgia To Reopen Some Businesses Despite President's Disapproval
AP / Steven Senne
U.S. Jobless Report: 4.4 Million More File Claims
0:57
Rogelio V. Solis / AP
Coronavirus Cash Crisis: Apply For Unemployment Or Get A Temp Job?
3:09
Newsy
Karen Pence To Newsy: We Need To Pay Attention To Mental Health
0:58
Nicholas V. Huynh / U.S. Navy / AP
Coronavirus Cases Confirmed On 26 Navy Ships
2:44
AP
Airlines Lose Billions In Q1; Analysts Expect Recovery To Take Years
1:15
AP / Seth Wenig
NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo Asks For Additional Federal Funding For States
1:22
Dave Franco
What's The Risk Of Touching Objects In A Grocery Store?
0:56
AP / Jeff Chiu
Health Officials Confirm U.S. COVID-19 Death From Early February
3:45
American Cancer Society
COVID-19 Impacts Cancer Patients' Treatment, Mental Health
1:04
Videoblocks
Coronavirus Cash Crisis: Should I Cancel My Subscription Services?
Ted Shaffrey / AP
DOJ May Support Some Lawsuits Over State COVID-19 Restrictions
1:49
Newsy
The Path Forward: Helping The Homeless During The Pandemic And Beyond
0:59
AP / Morry Gash
Milwaukee Health Officials Say New COVID-19 Cases Are Tied To Election
1:07
Dave Franco
What's The Risk Of Using A Hand Dryer In A Public Restroom?
AP / J. David Ake
Millions In U.S. Still Waiting For Stimulus Checks
Associated Press
Leaked Clinical Trial Data Reveals COVID-19 Patient Recoveries
2:45
Ben Margot / AP
Students Sue Colleges Over COVID-19 Cutbacks
2:59
MEGAN SMITH
Food Banks See Rise In Demand As Donations Dip
0:56
Videoblocks
Coronavirus Cash Crisis: How Should I Set My Pandemic Budget?
0:46
Paul Sancya / AP
Washington State Recalls 12,000 Coronavirus Test Kits
2:02
Newsy
The Path Forward: New Jersey Chefs Join Forces To Feed Hospital Staff
0:54
Newsy
Coronavirus Cash Crisis: Which Bills Should I Pay First?
2:06
Patrick Semansky / AP
SCOTUS: All Serious Criminal Convictions Require Unanimous Jury Vote
3:36
AP
Chicago Nurses Call For More Cook Co. Jail Detainees To Be Released
AP / Matt York
For-Profit Colleges Ramp Up Advertising In Response To Pandemic
Jose Luis Magana / AP
Former Trump Campaign Aide Rick Gates Asks To Serve Sentence At Home
1:20
Dave Franco
What's The Risk Of Catching COVID-19 If Someone Runs By Me And Coughs?
0:44
AP / David Zalubowski
Rallies Continue Against Stay-At-Home Orders
1:06
David Santiago / Miami Herald / AP
Travel Ban For Troops Extended Until June
1:09
AP / John Hanna
Federal Judge Blocks Kansas From Limiting Religious Gatherings
1:25
Sean Kilpatrick / The Canadian Press / AP
Canada, U.S. Extend Border Restrictions Amid Coronavirus
1:26
Jose Luis Magana / AP
Judge Denies Roger Stone's Request For Retrial Due To Jury Misconduct
2:00
AP
Union Prepares Boeing Workers To Return To Washington Plants
3:45
Dan Renzi
What's It Like To Be An ICU Nurse Treating COVID-19 Patients?
0:47
Jeff Turner / CC by 2.0
First Florida Beaches Reopening After Coronavirus Shutdowns
2:02
Dave Franco
The Story Behind A Social Movement Encouraging People To Howl
1:17
Jessica Hill / AP
FBI Says Foreign Hackers Are Targeting Coronavirus Treatment Research
3:54
Hawaiian Airlines
When Flying Stalls: How Airlines Keep Planes Air-Ready
1:00
AP / Mark Lennihan
Report: Tax Prep Services Causing Delays For Stimulus Payments
1:32
John Minchillo / AP
Gov. Andrew Cuomo Says New York Will Stay 'On Pause' Through May 15
1:05
AP / Rick Bowmer
CDC To Count 'Probable' Cases Of COVID-19
1:18
AP / Chris O'Meara
U.S. Jobless Report: Unemployment Claims Rise Above 21 Million
0:53
AP
Los Angeles Mayor Says Large Events Likely Won't Resume Until 2021
2:34
Rick Bowmer / AP
Some Educators Fear A 'COVID-Slide' Could Impact Students
1:36
Newsy
The Path Forward: Volunteers Across U.S. Join Million Mask Challenge
1:13
AP
Texas Regulators Consider Limiting Oil Production Amid Pandemic
2:15
AP Photo/Carlos Osorio
Could Social Distancing Open the Door for a 3rd Party Candidate?
0:58
AP / Frank Franklin II
CDC: 10% To 20% Of U.S. COVID-19 Cases Are Health Care Workers
0:53
John Raoux / AP
Colleges Consider Canceling In-Person Classes For Fall Semester
0:59
Alex Brandon / AP
U.S. Airlines, Treasury Department Reach Agreement On Coronavirus Aid
2:23
Sarah Fretwell
Life Has Changed: With Restaurants Closed, Farms Are Delivering
1:10
AP /Jeff Chiu
California Pastors Sue State Officials For Restrictions On Religion
1:16
AP
Federal Authorities Foil Scheme To Sell N95 Masks To U.S. Hospitals
1:08
U.S. Navy
At Least 7 USNS Mercy Crew Members Test Positive For Coronavirus
0:56
Dario Lopez-MIlls / AP
Census Bureau Says It Needs 4 Extra Months For 2020 Count
Jihan Hafiz
Life Has Changed: New Orleans Grocery Store Owner Fears For Customers
1:06
Matt Rourke / AP
Biden Closer To Democratic Nomination With Wisconsin Primary Win
1:00
AP / Nam Y. Huh
Lawsuit Accuses McDonald's Of Fostering Hostile Workplace, Harassment
2:42
AP Photo/Brynn Anderson
Tornadoes and COVID-19: First Responders Manage Multiple Disasters
1:13
AP / Julio Rivera / U.S. Navy
USS Theodore Roosevelt Sailor Dies From COVID-19
1:36
Newsy
The IRS Has Started Issuing Coronavirus Stimulus Payments
0:53
AP
COVID-19 Deaths At Nursing Homes Skyrocket As Pandemic Progresses
1:16
Steven Senne / AP
DOJ To Take 'Action' On Government Restrictions For Religious Services