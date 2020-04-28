WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

The Path Forward: Fashion Designer Turns Her Talent To Making Masks

By Steve Turnham
and Kristy Schantz
and Dave Barbaree
April 28, 2020
A Philadelphia fashion designer and "Project Runway" contestant is making masks for children's hospitals, firefighters and other essential workers.
